Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 18:14 Hits: 1

Turkey’s first-time voters, 8% of the electorate, may decide Sunday’s elections, pitting strongman President Erdoğan against a diverse coalition.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2023/0512/Will-Erdogan-survive-Turkey-election-Youth-vote-may-hold-key?icid=rss