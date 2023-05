Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 09:55 Hits: 1

While exports from the European Union and the United Kingdom to Russia have plummeted since the Ukraine war began, exports from the EU and the UK to Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan have increased sharply. This suggests that sanctions are working, but far from perfectly.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/west-sanctions-on-russia-effectiveness-eurasian-trade-diversion-by-beata-javorcik-2023-05