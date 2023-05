Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023 07:30 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has held crucial meetings with German leaders in Berlin, shortly after Germany announced a $3 billion military aid package to help Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion.

