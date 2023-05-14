'Justice matters': Glenn Kirschner shares 'incriminating' words that could land Trump in 'a jail cell'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023 00:37 Hits: 2

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner is certain former President Donald Trump incriminated himself on CNN's town hall stage earlier this week, Mediaite reports.

The former federal prosecutor took to his YouTube channel to offer a list of ways the 2024 hopeful made his current legal troubles even worse.

The analyst starts the segment by calling the town hall "ill-advised," adding the network should not have given "a microphone and a platform to the man who tried to end American democracy."

Kirschner goes on to discuss the way "dug his legal grave deeper" in his classified documents case, saying, "Here's what Kaitlan Collins asked Donald Trump about those document: 'When it comes to your documents. Did you ever show those classified documents to anyone?' Trump’s answer 'Not really. I would have the right to, but not that I can think of.'"



The analyst emphasized, "Friends, I predict those incriminating statements will be introduced into evidence at the future trial of the United States of America versus Donald Trump."

He continued, "Let's head down to Georgia and see how he incriminated himself in connection with the investigation being conducted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of Donald Trump's solicitation of election fraud down in Georgia."

The former prosecutor pointed to the fact Collins reminded Trump he told Georgia Secretary of State to "find the votes," to which the former president replied, "I didn't ask him to find anything. I told him 'You owe me votes.'"

Earlier this week, another legal analyst, Brookings Governance senior fellow Norm Eisen called the statement "the most important kind of proof."

Kirschner continued, "If all of that isn't sufficiently mind boggling. Donald Trump's determination to continue to directly incriminate himself, he also felt compelled to tell more defamatory lies about Jean Carroll right after a jury awarded her millions of dollars for in part. Donald Trump telling defamatory lies about her. In fact, the jury awarded punitive damages. Punitive damages are designed to punish Donald Trump for telling those defamatory lies. Punitive damages are designed to deter Donald Trump from telling defamatory lies in the future. And of course, within days of that jury verdict, Donald Trump goes right out and he does it all over again. You know, friends. Donald Trump will not be deterred by a jury’s verdict or punitive damages. Donald Trump will not be deterred by a judge’s admonitions that he shouldn’t say things like this. Donald Trump will not be deterred by a judge’s protective order or gag order. You know what will deter Donald Trump? A jail cell."

He concluded, "Yes, it’s taken too long. Yes, we’re frustrated. Yes, we’re impatient. Yes, Donald Trump should not be given a microphone and a platform to spew his lies, even if a byproduct of having that microphone, having that platform is he digs his own legal grave deeper because he continues to incriminate himself. That byproduct isn’t worth his ability to use that microphone and that platform to continue to spew his lies to our nation’s most gullible and most vulnerable. And in some instances most hateful. It is time to deter Donald Trump. Because justice matters."

