Final Acts of Election Campaigns: Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu concluded election campaign.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded his election campaign with a communal evening prayer at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. He recited the first chapter of the holy Quran.

On the other hand, candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern Turkish republic, as he told his supporters he would. 

Voters in Türkiye are heading to the polls for landmark parliamentary and presidential elections that are expected to be tightly contested.

Turkish people will be electing both a president and parliament for a five-year term.

To win the presidency in the first round, a candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of ballots cast.

If no candidate secures more than half of the votes, a May 28 runoff will be held between the two leading candidates.

