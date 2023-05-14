Final Acts of Election Campaigns: Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu

Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023 08:11 Hits: 2

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu concluded election campaign.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded his election campaign with a communal evening prayer at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. He recited the first chapter of the holy Quran.

On the other hand, candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern Turkish republic, as he told his supporters he would.

Voters in Türkiye are heading to the polls for landmark parliamentary and presidential elections that are expected to be tightly contested.

Voters in #Turkey are heading to the polls as voting began at 8am (0500 GMT) and will close at 5pm (1400 GMT). pic.twitter.com/6TEApOiXVw May 14, 2023

Turkish people will be electing both a president and parliament for a five-year term.

To win the presidency in the first round, a candidate must obtain more than 50 percent of ballots cast.

If no candidate secures more than half of the votes, a May 28 runoff will be held between the two leading candidates.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Final-Acts-of-Election-Campaigns-Erdoan-and-Kldarolu-20230514-0005.html