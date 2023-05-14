Türkiye JM Casts Vote in Presidential Parliamentary Elections

Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023 08:45 Hits: 3

The Justice Minister of Türkiye, Bekir Bozdag, cast his vote in the municipality of Sanliurfa, located in the southeastern region of the country, during the 28th edition of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Bozdag, along with the mayor of Bahcelievler, Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül, and the provincial chairman of AK Parti, Ali Ihsan Delioglu, went to Saadet Özdemir High School in Bahcelievler to cast their votes.

Bozdag cast his ballot inside the ballot box numbered 1,075, expressing his wish for the elections would bring beneficial outcomes for the entire nation.

Addressing the press, Bozdag noted that "today, our nation will decide for the future of our children, families, nation and state."

��️ #Seçim2023 I Adalet Bakanı Bekir Bozdağ, seçim için oyunu Şanlıurfa'da Bahçelievler Saadet Özdemir Mesleki ve Teknik Anadolu Lisesi'nde kullandı.

Bozdağ: "Seçimlerin Türkiye'ye hayırlı olmasını diliyorum." pic.twitter.com/qHVeRkpV4R May 14, 2023

"The elections in Sanliurfa are going on with great democratic maturity," Bozdag said.

Bozdag stated he had "no doubt that the elections will be conducted in a democratic manner throughout our country."

He further emphasized that “Türkiye has given the best examples of democratic maturity in this regard from the past to the present”", adding that the voters "show the best of democratic maturity."

