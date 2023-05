Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023 08:49 Hits: 3

Russian occupiers have ordered the evacuation of the city of Enerhodar, close to the threatened Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Residents have reported looting and fears of forced deportations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-tensions-in-occupied-enerhodar-as-evacuation-looms/a-65614638?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf