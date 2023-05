Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 May 2023 08:52 Hits: 3

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is up against main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu as Turkey votes. The outcome could significantly alter Turkey's domestic and foreign policies. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-election-voters-head-to-the-polls-live-updates/a-65615891?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf