???? Live: Zelensky in Berlin to meet German leaders, discuss arms deliveries

🔴 Live: Zelensky in Berlin to meet German leaders, discuss arms deliveries Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on his first trip to Germany since Russia's invasion. He is expected to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz later Sunday. The visit comes as Zelensky seeks further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion, and funds to rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

