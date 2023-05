Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 23:51 Hits: 2

"To find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/entertainment/kelly-clarkson-responds-report-accusing-her-daytime-talk-show-being-toxic-workplace-3487111