Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 12:51 Hits: 3

Supporters of the religious conservative group In the Name of the Family gathered in the Croatian city of Osijek for the latest in its series of anti-abortion ‘Walk for Life’ marches.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/13/croatian-religious-conservatives-hold-anti-abortion-march/