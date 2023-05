Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 08:51 Hits: 4

As temperatures rise, the Himalayas are experiencing accelerated glacial melt, with dire consequences for water supplies and ecosystems far and wide. Unfortunately, the current reshuffling of the world order could overlook one of the most critical threats to global stability.

