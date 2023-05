Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 07:17 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Rome on May 13 as Berlin announced a $3 billion military aid package for Kyiv -- the biggest since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion -- before a potential visit by the Ukrainian leader to Germany.

