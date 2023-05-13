'Republican fundraisers scared to death' after Trump town hall performance: former GOP lawmaker

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 00:05 Hits: 2

Donald Trump's base may have loved his controversial performance at CNN's recent New Hampshire town hall, but those who raise money for Republican campaigns are "scared to death," according to former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh.

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper and a Democratic strategist, Walsh, who earlier in March sounded the alarm about the "radicalized" GOP base, said he was a fan of the town hall with Trump despite the barrage of criticisms the network has received in the wake of the event. He said CNN performed a "public service" by putting Trump on display.

Walsh added that the base of Trump's supporters saw his behavior at the event, which included insulting the woman he had just been found liable for sexually assaulting, as something that's worth praise. But those who Republicans go to for monetary support are reportedly singing a different tune.

"Look at the town hall. Grassroots loved Trump's performance the other night," the former Republican congressman said. "Republican fundraisers? Scared to death."

Tapper noted that there were "so many things" that Trump did that caused Democrats and fellow Republicans to wonder if the clips and moments will be used against Trump in a hypothetical general election against President Joe Biden.



Walsh specifically pointed to the moment in which Trump was unable to say whether he wanted Russia or Ukraine to "win" their massive, ongoing war.

"Who do you want to win, Ukraine or Russia, he couldn't answer that," said Walsh. "But the base agrees with him on that."



Watch below or at the following link.

Former GOP rep: 'Republican fundraisers scared to death' of Trump town hall performance youtu.be





Read more https://www.alternet.org/republican-fundraisers-scared-to-death/