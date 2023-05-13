Israel Kills Senior Islamic Jihad Militant In Gaza

Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 02:10 Hits: 2

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported Friday that the Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Gaza City killed a senior member of the armed wing of the Al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement.

According to the Ministry, two Palestinian men (PIJ militants Eyad Al-Hasani and Mohamed Abdel Aal) were killed, and five civilians were wounded in the attacks on the Al-Nasser neighborhood.

Al-Jazeera news agency reported that the attack targeted a six-story building in the neighborhood. Correspondent Youmna El Sayed, reporting from central Gaza, said that at least three floors of a residential apartment were destroyed as a result of the attack.

Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations (UN) have so far failed to mediate a ceasefire. Officials report that 33 people have been killed in four consecutive days of Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip..

33 Palestinians have been killed, including 6 children and 3 women, since the start of the Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip on May 9, according to the Ministry of Health.#GazaUnderAttackpic.twitter.com/33PV4yfSlD May 12, 2023

At least six children and three women are among the total killed, while 111 people have been wounded, according to officials.

Salameh Maarouf, head of Gaza's government information office, said that at least 139 buildings have been completely damaged so far, while more than 500 have suffered partial damage.

Hundreds of rockets have also been fired from the Strip into Israel in response to the aggression.

