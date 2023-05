Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 08:10 Hits: 2

Recent deadly riots in Medellin during a local football game between Atletico Nacional and Independiente have been fueling debate about fan violence. Clubs have called for tougher penalties and cultural change.

