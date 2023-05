Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 09:04 Hits: 3

German Defense Ministry announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard 1 tanks and four IRIS-T-SLM air defense systems.

