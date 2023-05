Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 05:42 Hits: 2

Israel and Gaza traded heavy fire on Friday but Egyptian mediators launched a new bid to end days of fighting that has killed dozens, all but one of them Palestinian.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230513-renewed-israeli-strikes-rock-gaza-amid-egypt-s-push-for-truce