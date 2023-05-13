The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Without water, we are nothing!': Spain's crippling drought reignites tensions over Tagus river

'Without water, we are nothing!': Spain's crippling drought reignites tensions over Tagus river An early scorching heatwave across Spain has worsened the impact of the country's long-term drought, causing unprecedented damage to the country's crops. As farmers grow desperate for irrigation, the government's plan to limit the rerouting of water from the nation's longest river – the Tagus – for agricultural purposes lies at the centre of a heated debate. FRANCE 24 reports.

