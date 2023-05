Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 09:17 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU: The government should provide free water supply to people affected by water shortages in the state, says Parti Warisan vice president Datuk Junz Wong. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/13/warisan-asks-sabah-govt-to-supply-free-water-to-people-hit-by-dry-taps