Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 May 2023 09:23 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR: Job-seekers with all levels of experience – from fresh graduates to seasoned workers – have come in droves to the two-day MyStarjob Fair held at Pavilion Bukit Bintang Exhibition Centre here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/13/mystarjob-fair-visitors-attracting-visitors-with-all-levels-of-experience