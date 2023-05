Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 21:14 Hits: 2

The pandemic health emergency is officially over. But some related societal shifts could be lasting, from more remote work to a rise in children’s screen time.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2023/0512/Pandemic-emergency-is-over.-Societal-shifts-linger?icid=rss