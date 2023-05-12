The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela Cuba Fuel Migration Even as Biden Restricts Asylum Seekers at Border

The number of asylum seekers from Cuba and Venezuela is expected to grow as the Trump-era Title 42 asylum restriction ends. A group of House Democrats are urging the Biden administration to lift sanctions on the countries, which they say are driving people to leave their homes out of economic desperation. We speak with Venezuelan economist Francisco Rodríguez, author of a new report for the Center for Economic Policy and Research, “The Human Consequences of Economic Sanctions.”

