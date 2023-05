Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 16:54 Hits: 2

Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said it is "absolutely clear" that Taiwan is a part of China as the Central Asian nation looks to build ties with its eastern neighbor.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhstan-taiwan-china-toqaev-xi/32409340.html