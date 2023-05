Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 17:00 Hits: 2

The South African government did not approve any weapons shipments to Russia late last year, the country’s communications minister said on May 12, one day after the U.S. ambassador to South Africa said he was confident that a Russian ship had picked up weapons at a South African port in December.

