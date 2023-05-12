Three Yemeni Soldiers Killed in Houthi Drone Strike

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 16:36 Hits: 2

An overnight drone strike conducted by the Houthi group targeted military installations in the Harib district of Marib province, killing three soldiers and critically injuring five others.

"The Houthis targeted our soldiers stationed at Harib sites with an explosive-laden drone late on Thursday night, causing a large explosion," said an official who requested anonymity.

The drone attack occurs amid a period of relative calm in the ongoing conflict between government forces and the Houthis, which has experienced a notable decrease in hostilities in recent months.

This relative calm coincides with regional and international peace efforts aimed at bringing an end to Yemen's devastating eight-year-long war.

We urge all political parties in Yemen, as well as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to prioritize peace for the sake of the millions of Yemenis suffering from the ongoing conflict. Let's work together to end the violence and bring much-needed relief to those in need. #YemenCantWaitpic.twitter.com/nDDkherqyg May 7, 2023

The fight for Yemen's oil-rich Marib province has become a major driving force in the ongoing conflict, as its valuable resources attract various factions vying for control.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war after the Houthi militia took control of several northern cities and ousted the Saudi-backed Yemeni government from Sanaa in 2014.

The conflict has resulted in a staggering number of casualties and pushed Yemen to the brink of a humanitarian crisis, including widespread famine.

The Saudi Coalition continues to attack Yemen. pic.twitter.com/96iM0jpcxP January 18, 2022

