The US Has Been Meddling in Türkiye's Elections, Soylu Warns

On Friday, Türkiye's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu criticized the United States for leading a Western media campaign to rig the country's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections due to take place on Sunday.

"Everyone knows that the United States seeks to carry out a coup in this country every ten years," he said, adding that Washington has encouraged attacks on Turkish politicians during the electoral process.

"I am one of the people most vulnerable to attacks and insults through foreign social media accounts. The United States is interfering in these elections."

"Kilchdar Oglu is the candidate of the United States and all his projects refer to that. He also voted against the memorandums to extend Turkish operations in Syria."

"The U.S. wants to change Türkiye. If Erdogan wins, then Türkiye wins. The U.S., which works to blackmail others, will not win. Can we get the U.S. dirty hand out of Türkiye," he said.

"Türkiye has become a country free of terrorism. It continues to grow and ensure its political stability. Our nation triumphed on May 14, 1950 and it will triumph again," Soylu added.

As of Friday, opinion polls did not yet show a clear favorite to win the presidential election. If no candidate gets over 50 percent of the votes, a second round will take place on May 28.

