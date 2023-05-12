The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

How both sides in Sudan claim to be cracking down on gang violence and looting

Category: World Hits: 2

How both sides in Sudan claim to be cracking down on gang violence and looting Amid the ongoing fighting in Sudan since April 15, reports of street gangs looting and assaulting civilians, especially in Khartoum and two nearby towns, have emerged. These gangs, known as the "Niqez", have a long-standing presence in the country. However, both conflicting parties in Sudan are now taking measures to arrest and publicly shame gang members to improve their image among civilians, according to our Observer.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20230512-sudan-niqez-looting-violence-gangs-conflcit

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version