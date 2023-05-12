How both sides in Sudan claim to be cracking down on gang violence and looting

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 14:11 Hits: 2

Amid the ongoing fighting in Sudan since April 15, reports of street gangs looting and assaulting civilians, especially in Khartoum and two nearby towns, have emerged. These gangs, known as the "Niqez", have a long-standing presence in the country. However, both conflicting parties in Sudan are now taking measures to arrest and publicly shame gang members to improve their image among civilians, according to our Observer.

