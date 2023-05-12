The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'All hopes are riding on the election': Alevi minority yearns for change ahead of Turkish vote

‘All hopes are riding on the election’: Alevi minority yearns for change ahead of Turkish vote With just two days to go ahead of Turkey’s high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections, the country is at a crossroads. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking an unprecedented third term in power but is facing a serious challenge in the shape of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a member of the Muslim Alevi minority that has long faced discrimination and is yearning for change.

