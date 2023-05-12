Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 14:23 Hits: 2

With just two days to go ahead of Turkey’s high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections, the country is at a crossroads. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking an unprecedented third term in power but is facing a serious challenge in the shape of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a member of the Muslim Alevi minority that has long faced discrimination and is yearning for change.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20230512-all-hopes-are-riding-on-the-election-alevi-minority-yearns-for-change-ahead-of-turkish-vote