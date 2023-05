Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 19:46 Hits: 5

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest fell 68% in April from the previous year, preliminary government data showed on Friday, a positive reading for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as it represents the first major drop under his watch. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/05/13/deforestation-in-brazil039s-amazon-falls-68-in-april-first-major-drop-under-lula