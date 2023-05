Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 20:00 Hits: 3

The CBO warned a default could come as early as June 1 and there was 'significant risk' the US could not pay its dues.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2023/5/12/debt-ceiling-worries-deepen-as-early-june-us-default-reinforced