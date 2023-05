Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 18:11 Hits: 2

Thousands joined the ‘Serbia Against Violence’ rally in Belgrade, calling for an end to the promotion of aggression in the media and the ousting of security officials after two mass shootings left 17 people dead earlier this month.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/12/serbians-hold-mass-protest-against-culture-of-violence-after-shootings/