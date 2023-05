Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 13:03 Hits: 2

Economic headwinds and internal disagreements have long stymied the BRICS’ ambition to become a global diplomatic and financial force capable of challenging Western-led international institutions. Is this finally changing?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/brics-resurgence-based-on-grievance-against-west-by-ana-palacio-2023-05