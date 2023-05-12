Shock Surprise : Serbia Reels from Two Mass Shootings, Demands Stronger Gun Control

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 12:50 Hits: 3

We speak with Serbian journalist Ljiljana Smajlović as Serbia reels from a pair of mass shootings that left 17 people dead, incidents that spurred mass protests and demands for stronger gun control. In light of the massacres, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić vowed to completely disarm the country. More than 6,000 unregistered guns and weapons were turned in after the government announced a month-long amnesty on illegal weapons. “People are stunned. Their sense of security has been taken away completely,” says Smajlović. She notes the shock of the mass shootings is providing a rare opening for the opposition to attempt to weaken the ruling party, which has been in power for more than a decade.

