Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 06:52 Hits: 2

Human Rights Watch on May 12 said a dramatic recent rise in the number of executions in Iran amounts to "a serious violation of the right to life" and urged condemnation by the international community.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/hrw-raises-alarm-surge-iran-executions/32408397.html