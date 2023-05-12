UN: + 18,000 People Enter Ethiopia From Sudan

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 05:18 Hits: 2

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has reported that the quantity of individuals seeking refuge in Ethiopia as a consequence of the persisting crisis in Sudan has exceeded 18,000.

"People arriving from Sudan to Ethiopia via the Metema border town have now reached more than 18,000," the UNOCHA stated in its most recent situation update published on Thursday, adding that more than 440 individuals have crossed the Kurmuk border crossing point into Ethiopia's Benishangul Gumuz Region.

According to the agency, recently instances of newcomers at the Pagak/Bubieyr border crossing point in the Gambella region of Ethiopia have surfaced, marking the first of such occurrence since the onset of the conflict in Sudan.

The UNOCHA has reported that the number of arrivals to the region comprises individuals from 60 distinct nationalities, with a notable prevalence of individuals hailing from Ethiopia, Sudan, and Turkey.

The UNOCHA has proclaimed that preparations are underway for the construction of housing and reception facilities for individuals requiring relocation, along with the provision of additional medical support.

The Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other regions have experienced armed confrontations between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group, since April 15.

Both factions have levied accusations of starting hostilities against each other.

