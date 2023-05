Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 07:08 Hits: 2

Growing food with the help of our repurposed excrement may not ring with gourmet promise, but in some places around the world, it is slowly becoming a thing — again.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/recycling-our-poop-to-grow-food-more-sustainably/a-63804531?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf