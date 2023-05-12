The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Generation Erdogan: More than 5 million young Turks to vote for the first time

Some 5.2 million young Turks will vote for the first time in the May 14 presidential and legislative elections, and they could be key to deciding the country’s future. At around 20 years of age, they do not remember a time before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power as president or prime minister for two decades. FRANCE 24 went to meet some of them. 

