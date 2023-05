Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 06:32 Hits: 2

Elsewhere in the region, new Hungarian chief of defence staff puts military boot in mouth; more evidence emerges object found in Polish forest was a Russian missile; Czechs unveil draft law aimed at tightening protection for victims of domestic violence.

