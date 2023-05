Category: World Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 06:52 Hits: 2

In this week’s podcast, the TWiCE team talk to Peter Dlhopelec, editor-in-chief of the Slovak Spectator, about last week’s collapse of the coalition government of Eduard Heger, the appointment by the president of an interim ‘government of experts’, and the upcoming September election.

