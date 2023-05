Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 07:34 Hits: 2

Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 11 reported fresh exchanges of gunfire along their common border ahead of EU-mediated talks between their leaders scheduled for the weekend. Both sides blamed each other for the fresh outburst of violence.

