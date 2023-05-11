'A nasty person': Trump explodes on at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during town hall

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 01:40 Hits: 3

Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s CNN town hall turned on host Kaitlan Collins during a tense exchange, calling her a "nasty person."

Collins was grilling the former president over the classified documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago.

"I had the right to do anything I want with them,” Trump said, telling Collins that he was in negotiations with the National Archives before authorities raided his property.

:They raided my house, they didn’t raid the house of Joe Biden, they didn’t raid Obama," Trump said.

Collins hit back, saying that Biden “didn’t ignore a subpoena to get those documents back like you did."

"That’s the question investigators have I think, it’s why you held on to those documents when you knew the federal government was seeking them and then giving you a subpoena to return them,” Collins said.

"Are you ready?" Trump replies, "Can I talk?"

Collins says “yeah, what’s the answer? I would like you to answer the question. That's why I asked it."

"It’s very simple," Trump starts, and then finishes his sentence saying, "You’re a nasty person, I’ll tell you," sending the pro-Trump audience into abrupt applause.





