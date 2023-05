Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 02:34 Hits: 2

An unrepentant Donald Trump held firm to past grievances at the first televised town hall of the 2024 US presidential election on Wednesday, making clear from the moment he took the stage that he has little intention of mounting a more disciplined campaign for his third White House bid.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230511-trump-jokes-about-sexual-assault-findings-repeats-2020-election-falsehoods