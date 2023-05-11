The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘I could die for him’: In Erdogan’s old Istanbul neighbourhood, loyalties run deep

‘I could die for him’: In Erdogan’s old Istanbul neighbourhood, loyalties run deep In the Kasimpasa neighbourhood of Istanbul where he grew up, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s former neighbours describe a generous young man who was already destined for a bright future. With the future of Turkey at stake in the upcoming presidential election, they are eager to explain why the incumbent deserves another five years on the job. 

