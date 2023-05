Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 05:20 Hits: 3

Troops were deployed in Pakistan's capital on Thursday after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan triggered two days of violent protests by his supporters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230511-pakistan-deploys-army-to-quell-unrest-over-former-pm-imran-khan-s-arrest