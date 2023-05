Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 08:35 Hits: 5

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk on Thursday urged countries with influence in Africa to help end the fighting in Sudan and said that both warring sides had "trampled" international humanitarian law. Read full story

