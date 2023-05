Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 08:45 Hits: 3

Generative artificial-intelligence models like ChatGPT will revolutionize the economy, though no one can say when. Equally important, no one can say where, though there is no reason why AI, like previous general-purpose technologies, shouldn’t produce widely shared net benefits.

