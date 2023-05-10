Thailand’s Choice

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 12:50 Hits: 2

Corruption, inefficiency, and favoritism have become rampant in Thailand since the 2014 military coup, impeding growth and erasing much of the progress that has been made over the past four decades. To regain its global standing and mend relations with its democratic neighbors and the West, Thailand must embrace economic reform and restore the rule of law.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/repairing-thailand-economy-restoring-rule-of-law-by-paethongtarn-shinawatra-2023-05