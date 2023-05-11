CNN’s Trump Town Hall Was a Total Disaster

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 02:00 Hits: 2

Twice-impeached, criminally-indicted former President Donald Trump had an hour’s worth of exclusive time with CNN—one day after he was found liable for sexual abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll.

Despite CNN’s Kaitlin Collins valiant effort with the conditions she was given, the fundamental structure of the night was not complementary to what anyone might imagine “good journalism” looking like. The network gave Trump a friendly audience of voters who seemed to largely agree with him on most things; seldom a “battleground of ideas,” the night’s only challenges came from Collins. But Trump sprayed lie after lie after lie, which is difficult for anyone to fact-check in real time.

Here are just some of the lies Trump threw at the wall, with a jeering and laughing audience buoying him throughout.

This is not an exhaustive list of all the lies, especially the more minute ones, Trump said during the town hall. Just during his four years in office, it is estimated that Trump lied to, or misled, the American people over 30,000 times.

