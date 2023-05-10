Trump Accuser Jessica Leeds Really Pleased with Verdict After Testifying in E. Jean Carroll Case

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 12:24 Hits: 2

A jury on Tuesday found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. We speak with one of the people who testified at trial: Jessica Leeds, a retired businesswoman who says Trump sexually assaulted her on an airplane in the 1980s — one of dozens of women who has accused him of sexual misconduct over the years. Leeds tells Democracy Now! she is “really pleased” with the verdict and that she hopes it will encourage other survivors of sexual abuse to come forward, although she is not personally interested in bringing a case against Trump. “This was a good outcome, and I’m very thankful,” says Leeds.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/10/jessica_leeds_trump_verdict_ejean_carroll